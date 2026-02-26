Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Supplies two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kaprizov had two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kaprizov has eight multi-point efforts over his last 11 contests. He's earned at least one power-play point in nine of those games as well as he continues to be a leading contributor in that situation. For the season, the 28-year-old winger is at 32 goals, 72 points (26 on the power play), 208 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating across 59 appearances.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
