Kirill Kaprizov News: Supplies two assists in win
Kaprizov had two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Kaprizov has eight multi-point efforts over his last 11 contests. He's earned at least one power-play point in nine of those games as well as he continues to be a leading contributor in that situation. For the season, the 28-year-old winger is at 32 goals, 72 points (26 on the power play), 208 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating across 59 appearances.
