Kirill Kaprizov News: Tallies in shootout win

Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Kaprizov saw a five-game point streak end in a loss to the Kings on Saturday, but he continues to avoid long slumps. The 27-year-old winger has five goals and four helpers over his last seven outings. He's up to 18 tallies, 43 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-21 rating across 27 contests this season, putting him on pace for career-best production.