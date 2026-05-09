Kirill Kaprizov News: Three points in Saturday's win
Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots, dished two power-play assists, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Kaprizov has earned five points over three games in the second round. The Avalanche have done a little better at slowing him down compared to the Stars' efforts in the first round, but Kaprizov is tough to contain. He's up to four goals, 10 assists, 24 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-11 rating over nine playoff outings in his usual top-line role.
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