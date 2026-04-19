Kirill Kaprizov News: Three points with GWG in Game 1
Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added two assists, one on the power play, during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
The Minnesota superstar gave his team a 2-0 lead just 56 seconds into the second period, finding the top corner over Jake Oettinger's shoulder from below the faceoff dot, before he helped set up tallies by Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. Kaprizov has clicked into gear in April, and over seven games this month he's produced four multi-point performances while amassing seven goals and 11 points.
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