Kirill Kaprizov News: Two helpers in Game 4 win
Kaprizov picked up two assists Saturday in the Wild's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The superstar winger had a hand in a first-period tally by Brock Faber before he helped set up Matt Boldy's OT winner. Kaprizov has racked up a goal and six points in the first four games of the series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday back in Dallas.
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