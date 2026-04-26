Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Two helpers in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Kaprizov picked up two assists Saturday in the Wild's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The superstar winger had a hand in a first-period tally by Brock Faber before he helped set up Matt Boldy's OT winner. Kaprizov has racked up a goal and six points in the first four games of the series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday back in Dallas.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
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