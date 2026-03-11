Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Two points in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kaprizov recorded a goal on three shots and also added an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Kaprizov has been scorching hot of late and has found the back of the net in five of his last six appearances, solidifying his place as one of the best goalscoring threats in the league. He has eight points (five goals, three helpers) in seven appearances since the break, while his season-long numbers stand at 78 points (37 goals, 41 assists) in 65 appearances. If he stays as hot as he's been of late, he has a shot at reaching 90, or even 100 points, assuming he stays healthy as well.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
