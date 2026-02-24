Kirill Kirsanov headshot

Kirill Kirsanov News: Brought up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Kirsanov was recalled from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

Kirsanov will rejoin the Kings after being sent down Friday, which came on the heels of his promotion from the minors Thursday. It remains to be seen if Kirsanov will stay with the big club for Wednesday's home game versus the Golden Knights.

Kirill Kirsanov
Los Angeles Kings
