Kirill Kirsanov News: Brought up Tuesday
Kirsanov was recalled from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Kirsanov will rejoin the Kings after being sent down Friday, which came on the heels of his promotion from the minors Thursday. It remains to be seen if Kirsanov will stay with the big club for Wednesday's home game versus the Golden Knights.
