Kirill Kirsanov News: Called up Thursday
Kirsanov was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday.
Kirsanov hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll join the Kings for practice during the final week of the Olympic break. Across 47 appearances with the Reign this year, he's recorded four goals, seven assists, six PIM and a plus-8 rating. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the minors before the Kings resume play against Vegas on Wednesday.
