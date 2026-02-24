Kirill Kirsanov News: Returned to AHL
Kirsanov was assigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
After being recalled from the minors, Kirsanov participated in Tuesday's practice with the Kings. He has been up and down from the minors as players return from the Olympic break. He has four goals and 11 points in 49 AHL outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kirsanov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
-
General NHL Article
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive PreviewJuly 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kirsanov See More