Kirill Kirsanov News: Sent down Friday
Kirsanov was loaned to AHL Ontario on Friday.
Kirsanov will head back to the minors a day after being called up by the Kings, and he'll presumably be available for Ontario's weekend series against Tucson. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kirsanov remain with the Reign once the NHL season resumes.
