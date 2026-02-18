Kirill Marchenko Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue
Marchenko didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Marchenko missed the Blue Jackets' final two games before the Olympic break due to an illness, but he's now dealing with a lower-body issue with just over a week before the team resumes play. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for the Blue Jackets' game against the Bruins on Feb. 26, but if he's unable to suit up, Danton Heinen is a candidate to remain in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2821 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming22 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2425 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2029 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More