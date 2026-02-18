Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Marchenko didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchenko missed the Blue Jackets' final two games before the Olympic break due to an illness, but he's now dealing with a lower-body issue with just over a week before the team resumes play. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for the Blue Jackets' game against the Bruins on Feb. 26, but if he's unable to suit up, Danton Heinen is a candidate to remain in the lineup.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
