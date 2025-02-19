Kirill Marchenko Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Marchenko (jaw) will be evaluated to determine his availability for Saturday's clash against Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site on Wednesday.

Marchenko has been out indefinitely since undergoing jaw surgery Feb. 3, but it seems like he might be getting close to returning. He has 21 goals and 55 points in 53 outings in 2024-25. The 4 Nations Face-Off came at an opportune time for him, because it means he's missed just three games for Columbus due to the injury. If he plays Saturday, Marchenko will likely serve in a top-six role while James van Riemsdyk might shift down to the third line.