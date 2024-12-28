Kirill Marchenko News: Another three-point performance

Marchenko notched an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Marchenko was one of four Columbus players who recorded multi-point performances in this thumping win, though for the 24-year-old, it was just another day in the office considering how good he's been of late. This three-point effort extended his point streak to seven contests, recording four multi-point efforts and 13 total points (four goals, nine helpers) over that prolific stretch.