Kirill Marchenko News: Dishes pair of helpers

Marchenko recorded two assists and two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Marchenko had a hand in both of Sean Monahan's goals in the game, including the opening power-play tally 2:18 into the contest. With four multi-point efforts over eight outings, Marchenko is thriving on the first line and first power-play unit. He's up to four goals, seven helpers, 19 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-6 rating this season, and two of his 11 points have come with the man advantage.