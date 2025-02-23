Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Earns assist in return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Marchenko provided an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchenko underwent jaw surgery Feb. 3, but he was able to make a fairly quick return despite being labeled out indefinitely at the time. His return will bolster the Blue Jackets' top six and power play moving forward. He'll get to continue building on a career year that has already seen him produced 56 points (16 on the power play), 145 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-32 rating over 54 appearances.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
