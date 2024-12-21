Kirill Marchenko News: Extends point streak to five games

Marchenko scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Marchenko has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The forward scored at 10:01 of the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead. He continues to look good in a top-line role -- he's played most of the campaign there, racking up 12 goals, 22 assists, 96 shots, 29 hits and a plus-13 rating through 34 appearances. In his third campaign, Marchenko is starting to look like a player with a bright fantasy future ahead of him, especially if he continues to play at a point-per-game pace.