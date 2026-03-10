Kirill Marchenko News: Extends streak with power-play goal
Marchenko scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.
Marchenko has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He's earned three power-play points in that span, and 19 of his 55 points this season have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old has 23 goals, 32 helpers, 171 shots on net, 44 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 57 appearances in a top-line role.
