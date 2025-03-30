Kirill Marchenko News: Finds twine Saturday

Marchenko tallied a goal and had two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Marchenko lit the lamp midway through the third period to begin a late comeback for the Blue Jackets. However, they would ultimately fall short as Linus Ullmark shut Columbus out the rest of the way. With the goal, Marchenko is up to 28 goals, 66 points and 182 shots on net in 69 appearances this season. While the 24-year-old rising star had a rough start to the month offensively, he has four points in his last three games and is heating up in fantasy. He should contend for the 70-point mark by the end of the regular season, which would be the first time he reaches the 70-point threshold in his three-year career. Marchenko has great value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the playoffs.