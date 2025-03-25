Kirill Marchenko News: Forces overtime Monday

Marchenko scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Marchenko tallied at 12:56 of the third period to send the game to overtime. The goal ended a five-game slump for the 24-year-old winger, who should greatly benefit from the return of Sean Monahan (wrist) from a long-term absence. The two were reunited on the top line, which was a combination that led to success early in the campaign. Marchenko is now at 26 goals, 63 points, 178 shots on net and a plus-28 rating through 67 appearances.