Kirill Marchenko News: Good to play Saturday
Marchenko (jaw) has been activated off injured reserve Friday, setting the stage for his return Saturday versus Chicago.
Marchenko has 21 goals and 55 points over 53 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He'll likely serve on Columbus' top line and first power-play unit in his return. James van Riemsdyk will likely shift off the top six and instead serve on the third or fourth line.
