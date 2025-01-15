Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Late heroics in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Marchenko picked up an assist and then beat Ivan Fedotov in the final round of the shootout to secure a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old winger extended his point streak to five games in timely fashion, setting up Zach Werenski for a one-timer into a wide-open cage late in the third period to tie the score at 2-2. Marchenko then ended the night with a cheeky shootout winner, letting the puck slide off his stick but then re-directing it under Fedotov's pad at the last second when the goalie opened up. Marchenko has been on fire over the last month, and the confidence is showing -- he's delivered eight goals and 21 points in his last 15 appearances with 56 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits and a stunning plus-15 rating.

