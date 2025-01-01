Kirill Marchenko News: Lights lamp twice in win

Marchenko scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old winger potted Columbus' first two goals on the night, extending a hot streak that has seen Marchenko rack up five multi-point performances in the last seven games of December. He's produced five goals and 13 points during that blistering stretch, and Marchenko's needed only 38 appearances this season to match the career-high 42 points he recorded over 78 games in 2023-24.