Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Marchenko scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old winger potted Columbus' first two goals on the night, extending a hot streak that has seen Marchenko rack up five multi-point performances in the last seven games of December. He's produced five goals and 13 points during that blistering stretch, and Marchenko's needed only 38 appearances this season to match the career-high 42 points he recorded over 78 games in 2023-24.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now