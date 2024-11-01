Kirill Marchenko News: Logs power-play helper

Marchenko notched a power-play assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Marchenko picked up his third power-play point of the year on a Sean Monahan tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Marchenko hasn't scored in three games, but he has three assists in that span. The winger is up to 12 points, 21 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 10 contests overall -- production strong enough to help him stay in a top-line role.