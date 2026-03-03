Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Plays OT hero in three-point night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Marchenko scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the overtime winner, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers.

After picking up two points in the first period, Marchenko ended the night by beating Igor Shesterkin on the short side just over a minute into the extra frame. The 25-year-old winger is up to 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) on the season in only 53 games as he surges toward a career-best campaign, and it's possible he could find another gear down the stretch if Columbus' special teams improve -- Marchenko's power-play goal was his first since Dec. 22, and just his fourth of 2025-26.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
35 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
38 days ago