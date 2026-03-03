Kirill Marchenko News: Plays OT hero in three-point night

Marchenko scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the overtime winner, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers.

After picking up two points in the first period, Marchenko ended the night by beating Igor Shesterkin on the short side just over a minute into the extra frame. The 25-year-old winger is up to 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) on the season in only 53 games as he surges toward a career-best campaign, and it's possible he could find another gear down the stretch if Columbus' special teams improve -- Marchenko's power-play goal was his first since Dec. 22, and just his fourth of 2025-26.