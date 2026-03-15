Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Pots another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Marchenko scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.

Marchenko has found the back of the net in three of the Blue Jackets' last four games, and the 25-year-old winger continues to find ways to crack the scoresheet while holding a steady top-line role. The Russian winger has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games, tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists) and a minus-1 rating in that span.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
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