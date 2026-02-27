Kirill Marchenko News: Reaches 20-goal mark
Marchenko scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Marchenko missed the Blue Jackets' last two games before the Olympic break due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old winger returned with 19:43 of ice time Thursday, his most in any game since Jan. 10 versus the Avalanche. He's now at 20 goals, 47 points, 154 shots on net, 40 hits and 30 blocked shots over 51 outings. Marchenko is a key part of the Columbus offense and should be in most fantasy lineups.
