Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Marchenko scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Marchenko missed the Blue Jackets' last two games before the Olympic break due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old winger returned with 19:43 of ice time Thursday, his most in any game since Jan. 10 versus the Avalanche. He's now at 20 goals, 47 points, 154 shots on net, 40 hits and 30 blocked shots over 51 outings. Marchenko is a key part of the Columbus offense and should be in most fantasy lineups.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
31 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
38 days ago