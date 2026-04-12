Kirill Marchenko News: Scores, assists Saturday
Marchenko had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Marchenko hadn't scored in the Blue Jackets' last four games, but that hasn't stopped him from being a productive player while holding a top-unit role in both even-strength and power-play situations. Marchenko has tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists), 23 shots on goal, six hits and five blocked shots over his last 10 games while posting a plus-3 rating in that span.
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