Kirill Marchenko News: Scores, assists Saturday

Marchenko had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Marchenko hadn't scored in the Blue Jackets' last four games, but that hasn't stopped him from being a productive player while holding a top-unit role in both even-strength and power-play situations. Marchenko has tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists), 23 shots on goal, six hits and five blocked shots over his last 10 games while posting a plus-3 rating in that span.