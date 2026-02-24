Kirill Marchenko News: Set to play Thursday
Marchenko (lower body) will play against Boston on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Before the NHL's pause for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Marchenko missed two games due to illness. He also sat out the team's first two practices because of a lower-body issue. However, he has been a regular on the top line during the Blue Jackets' recent sessions. Marchenko has registered 19 goals, 46 points, 152 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 40 hits across 50 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2827 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming28 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2431 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More