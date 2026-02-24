Kirill Marchenko News: Set to play Thursday

Marchenko (lower body) will play against Boston on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Before the NHL's pause for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Marchenko missed two games due to illness. He also sat out the team's first two practices because of a lower-body issue. However, he has been a regular on the top line during the Blue Jackets' recent sessions. Marchenko has registered 19 goals, 46 points, 152 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 40 hits across 50 appearances this season.