Kirill Marchenko News: Stays warm with assist

Marchenko notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Marchenko has gone six games without a goal, but he has five helpers and a plus-4 rating in that span. The 24-year-old winger hasn't gone multiple games without a point since Dec. 3-5. For the season, he's at fantastic 51 points (18 goals, 33 helpers), 136 shots on net and a plus-28 rating across 48 appearances.