Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Marchenko put up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Marchenko is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three helpers. His game has taken a significant step forward this season with 31 points, including 11 goals, in 32 contests. And he's plus-12 on a team with a minus-12 goal differential. Marchenko's step toward stardom makes him a strong fantasy play.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
