Kirill Marchenko News: Three-point night in win

Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and dished two assists (one on the power play) in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Marchenko had a hand in the Blue Jackets' final three goals, including the game-winner, a riser that beat Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault glove-side with 2:12 remaining in the third period. The top-line winger extended his point streak to six games, during which he has three goals and seven assists. The 24-year-old, who recorded his 100th point in his 170th NHL game last week, is a blossoming offensive force. Marchenko has 13 goals and 24 assists with a plus-15 rating through 35 outings. He needs just six points to surpass the career-high 42 he posted last season.