Kirill Marchenko News: Two assists in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Marchenko notched two assists, including one on the power play, as well as three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning.

Marchenko helped out on goals by Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski during a flurry of scoring to begin the second period. The 24-year-old Marchenko has three assists during his current five-game goal drought. For the season, he's been excellent in a top-six role, racking up six goals, 12 helpers, five power-play points, 47 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating across 19 appearances. A near-point-per-game pace may be too much to expect, but Marchenko should have no trouble surpassing his 42-point campaign from 2023-24.

