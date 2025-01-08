Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Two helpers against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Marchenko picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

After having a hand in a pair of Dmitri Voronkov tallies during regulation, Marchenko beat Tristan Jarry in the shootout to help secure the win. Marchenko hasn't gone two straight games without getting onto the scoresheet since early December, and he's been even hotter over the last few weeks, producing six multi-point performances in the last 10 contests while racking up six goals and 16 points.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
