Kirill Marchenko News: Two helpers in shootout loss
Marchenko notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.
All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. It was Marchenko's first multi-point performance in 12 games, as his namesake month hasn't been kind to him. Over those last 12 contests, Marchenko has three goals and seven points. and he hasn't found the back of the net in eight straight -- tying his longest drought of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1218 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 525 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week59 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2861 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More