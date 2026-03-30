Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: Two helpers in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Marchenko notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. It was Marchenko's first multi-point performance in 12 games, as his namesake month hasn't been kind to him. Over those last 12 contests, Marchenko has three goals and seven points. and he hasn't found the back of the net in eight straight -- tying his longest drought of the season.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Marchenko See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
18 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
28 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
59 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
61 days ago