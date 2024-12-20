Kirill Marchenko News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Marchenko picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Both points came in the second period as the Blue Jackets grabbed a 3-0 lead. Marchenko has clicked on the top line with Sean Monahan, hitting the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last 15 contests he's erupted for five goals and 17 points with 46 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. Columbus' power play has also sprung to life, bolstering Marchenko's numbers -- the 24-year-old winger has 10 points on the season with the man advantage, and half of that production (one goal, four helpers) has come in his last seven appearances.