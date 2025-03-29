Kirill Marchenko News: Two points Friday

Marchenko recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Marchenko has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the Blue Jackets, giving him 27 on the season. The 24-year-old winger in raking up in his third year in the league and is having a career-best season by several standards. Through 68 appearances, he's tallied 27 goals, 38 assists, 65 points, 180 shots, 47 hits and 33 blocked shots.