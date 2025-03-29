Kirill Marchenko News: Two points Friday
Marchenko recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.
Marchenko has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the Blue Jackets, giving him 27 on the season. The 24-year-old winger in raking up in his third year in the league and is having a career-best season by several standards. Through 68 appearances, he's tallied 27 goals, 38 assists, 65 points, 180 shots, 47 hits and 33 blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now