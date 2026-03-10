Kirill Marchenko headshot

Kirill Marchenko News: White hot for last six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Marchenko scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.

He buried a one-timer from the left circle past Andrei Vasilevskiy's blocker to put the Blue Jackets up 3-1. His goal stood as the winner. Marchenko's point streak stands at six games and nine points (four goals, five assists). He has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games (six goals, nine assists; 30 shots). Marchenko leads Columbus with 24 goals and sits second in points (56) behind Zach Werenski (68).

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
