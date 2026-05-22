Kirill Zarubin News: Inks entry-level deal

Zarubin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday.

Zarubin had a 2.17 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 48 regular-season outings in 2025-26 with AKM Tula of the MHL, which is Russia's major junior league. Calgary selected Zarubin with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old will probably spend the 2026-27 campaign honing his game in the minors.