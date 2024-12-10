Klim Kostin Injury: Game-time decision

Kostin (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Carolina on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kostin was struck in the left ankle or foot region by a shot during Tuesday's morning skate and left the ice in pain. He has earned one goal, four points, 17 shots on net and 54 hits in 18 appearances this season. If Kostin sits out Tuesday's game, Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed) or Ethan Cardwell are available as replacements.