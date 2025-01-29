Fantasy Hockey
Klim Kostin Injury: Likely out through 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday that Kostin (lower body) will likely return to game action shortly after the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kostin hasn't suited up since Jan. 10 due to his lower-body injury, and he'll likely require several more weeks before he's cleared to return. The 25-year-old made 26 appearances for the Sharks before sustaining his injury, racking up a goal, three assists, 82 hits and 25 PIM while averaging 10:32 of ice time.

Klim Kostin
San Jose Sharks
