Klim Kostin Injury: Might return ahead of schedule
Kostin (lower body) might return Saturday versus Dallas, according to Max Miller of NHL.com on Friday.
Kostin was originally projected to be on the shelf until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it seems he might return earlier than expected. He has a goal, four points, 25 PIM and 82 hits in 26 outings in 2024-25. If Kostin plays, it will probably be as part of the fourth line.
