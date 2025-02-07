Fantasy Hockey
Klim Kostin headshot

Klim Kostin Injury: Might return ahead of schedule

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 12:57pm

Kostin (lower body) might return Saturday versus Dallas, according to Max Miller of NHL.com on Friday.

Kostin was originally projected to be on the shelf until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it seems he might return earlier than expected. He has a goal, four points, 25 PIM and 82 hits in 26 outings in 2024-25. If Kostin plays, it will probably be as part of the fourth line.

Klim Kostin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
