Klim Kostin headshot

Klim Kostin Injury: Missing road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 10:38am

Kostin (lower body) will not join the Sharks for their five-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Monday.

Kostin wasn't going to be eligible to come off injured reserve for the first two games of the trip regardless, but this news effectively rules him out for longer. Considering the 25-year-old winger is mired in an 11-game point drought, few fantasy managers are likely to be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup, but those that are will have to wait awhile longer.

Klim Kostin
San Jose Sharks
