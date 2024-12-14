Klim Kostin Injury: Won't play against Utah

Kostin (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Utah, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kostin left Thursday's game due to the injury. He has a goal, four points, 25 PIM and 63 hits in 20 appearances in 2024-25. Kostin's exit from the lineup coincides with Will Smith returning from an upper-body injury. They might have shared the ice on the third line if they were both healthy.