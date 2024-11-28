Klim Kostin News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Kostin notched an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Kostin has played in six of the last seven contests as injuries have taken a toll on the Sharks' forward group. He was able to contribute an assist on a Mario Ferraro tally in Wednesday's game. That was Kostin's first point in 13 appearances, and he's added eight shots on net, 10 PIM, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating this season, playing primarily in a bottom-six role.