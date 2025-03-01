Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Klim Kostin headshot

Klim Kostin News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Kostin logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Kostin has a helper in each of his last two games. He was removed from injured reserve Feb. 8 after missing 12 games due to a lower-body injury, but the Sharks opted to not put him back in the lineup immediately. He's since apparently leapfrogged Walker Duehr for time on the fourth line. Kostin has had a rough campaign with six points, 19 shots on net, 25 PIM and 88 hits across 28 appearances, but he finished strong with 10 points in his last 19 contests in 2023-24 and could be setting the foundation for another late-season surge.

Klim Kostin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now