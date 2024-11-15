Klim Kostin News: Loses out on regular role

Kostin was scratched for the eighth straight game when he sat out Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Kostin had no points over his first seven appearances of the season, and that has cost him a regular role. It's disappointing after he had 10 points in 19 contests following a deadline deal sent him from Detroit to San Jose to close out 2023-24. Kostin could have a path to playing time if Nico Sturm (lower body) misses time after exiting Thursday's game, though Givani Smith will also be in the mix to enter the lineup.