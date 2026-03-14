Koehn Ziemmer headshot

Koehn Ziemmer News: Tallies twice for Reign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Ziemmer scored two goals in AHL Ontario's 4-3 overtime loss to Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Ziemmer snapped a five-game point drought with this effort. He had posted just one goal over his previous nine contests. Ziemmer has just nine goals and 19 points through 44 outings in his first full AHL campaign, so it looks like it could be another year or two before he works his way into the NHL mix.

Koehn Ziemmer
Los Angeles Kings
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