Konsta Helenius headshot

Konsta Helenius News: Buries two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Helenius scored twice in AHL Rochester's 4-1 win over Utica on Saturday.

Helenius saw time with the Sabres prior to the Olympic break, and he's earned three goals and three assists over three outings since returning to the AHL. That should help him remain in contention for a call-up once the NHL season resumes. Helenius has 36 points in 37 AHL contests, surpassing his total of 35 points from 65 games in the 2024-25 regular season.

Konsta Helenius
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
