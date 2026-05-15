Konsta Helenius News: Nets first career playoff goal

Helenius scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Helenius was recalled among the Sabres' Black Aces on April 29. The Sabres gave him a chance to play in Game 4 of the second round and kept him in the lineup for Game 5, when he delivered his first career playoff goal. He's added five shots on net and two hits over two appearances this postseason. Helenius had 63 points in 63 regular-season outings with AHL Rochester, but he should be in a good position to compete for a roster spot out of training camp in 2026-27.