Konsta Helenius News: Nets first career playoff goal
Helenius scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Helenius was recalled among the Sabres' Black Aces on April 29. The Sabres gave him a chance to play in Game 4 of the second round and kept him in the lineup for Game 5, when he delivered his first career playoff goal. He's added five shots on net and two hits over two appearances this postseason. Helenius had 63 points in 63 regular-season outings with AHL Rochester, but he should be in a good position to compete for a roster spot out of training camp in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konsta Helenius See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15081 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades110 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1226 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konsta Helenius See More