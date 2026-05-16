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Konsta Helenius News: Tallies again in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Helenius scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Helenius has tallied in each of the last two games, making himself a quick regular in the Sabres' bottom six. The 20-year-old's goal Saturday put the Sabres ahead 5-3 in a game they once trailed 3-1. Helenius has added seven shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Given his role, the offense isn't likely to last, but it's a good sign he's showing he can handle a high-pressure situation.

Konsta Helenius
Buffalo Sabres
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