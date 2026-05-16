Konsta Helenius News: Tallies again in Game 6 win
Helenius scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.
Helenius has tallied in each of the last two games, making himself a quick regular in the Sabres' bottom six. The 20-year-old's goal Saturday put the Sabres ahead 5-3 in a game they once trailed 3-1. Helenius has added seven shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Given his role, the offense isn't likely to last, but it's a good sign he's showing he can handle a high-pressure situation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konsta Helenius See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15082 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades111 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1227 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konsta Helenius See More