Konsta Helenius News: Tallies again in Game 6 win

Helenius scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Helenius has tallied in each of the last two games, making himself a quick regular in the Sabres' bottom six. The 20-year-old's goal Saturday put the Sabres ahead 5-3 in a game they once trailed 3-1. Helenius has added seven shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Given his role, the offense isn't likely to last, but it's a good sign he's showing he can handle a high-pressure situation.